Saturday, 09 May 2020 - 9:16

IMF in talks with Sri Lankan Government

The International Monetary Fund stated that it is in talks with Sri Lanka to initiate a process of rapid financial concession in place of the existing extended funding facility.



The Communications Department of the IMF announced that it has received a request from the Government of Sri Lanka regarding this.



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) spokesman Gary Rice stated that the IMF is in the process of discussing with the Sri Lankan government and providing various alternatives for financing to Sri Lanka.