Saturday, 09 May 2020

Auction of 50,000 million Treasury bonds on 12 May

Rs. 30,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 08.65% 2023 'A' and Rs. 20,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 09.00% 2028 'A' are to be issued through an auction on May 12, 2020



Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Treasury Bonds on the basis of clean prices (exclusive of accrued interest from the date of last coupon payment to the date of settlement). Bids should be made only through the electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL). With respect to each Series/ ISIN, CBSL may accept any amount not exceeding the amount offered depending on the market conditions.