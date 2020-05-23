Wednesday, 13 May 2020 - 18:59

Colombo Stock Exchange make gains today

The Colombo Stock Exchange showed a growth today with the S&P Sri Lanka's Twenty20 index gaining 2.59 percent.



The All Share Price Index rose by 2.81 percent, to 4367.25 points, while 42.5 million shares were traded on the day. The daily turnover was 978.4 million.