Dialog+Axiata+%26+Huawei+Donate+Telepresence+Infrastructure+and+Connectivity+to+Ministry+of+Health
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 14:59
Dialog Axiata & Huawei Donate Telepresence Infrastructure and Connectivity to Ministry of Health
1

Shares
200

Views

Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, and Huawei Technologies Lanka Co., (Pvt) Ltd, donated Telepresence and connectivity solutions to 30 hospitals covering district general hospitals, teaching hospitals and the designated COVID-19 treatment centres that operate under the aegis of Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medical Services (MOH). The fully-fledged Telepresence platform is set to enable the MOH with a national collaborative eHealth system to deliver centralised health care, health education, and health information services via remote collaboration technologies.

This partnership aims to provide preventative, promotive, curative, and rehabilitative care delivery including remote medical expert consultations, medical education and training, health information services, and mobile access for field personnel via telecommunications and digital communication technologies such as live video conferencing. One of the main advantages of this solution is that health care professionals can coordinate and receive expert advice from specialists at main hospitals to treat patients in distant areas without moving them. This allows health care providers to discuss medical cases over video conference, forward tests between facilities for interpretation by higher specialists, monitor patients through continuous sharing of updated health data, conduct training for health care staff, coordinate between hospitals and facilities, carry out professional health-related education and conduct public health administration. Furthermore, another advantage of these solutions is that specialist doctors in distant national hospitals can remotely coordinate with leading specialists in teaching hospitals to exchange medical and educational information.

Huawei Technologies will be offering the Telepresence collaboration solutions and perform the necessary installation of the solutions at the hospitals designated by the MOH whilst providing maintenance and support services free of charge for a period of three years. Dialog will support the initiative by providing free connectivity linking the 30 hospitals during the said three-year period.

Hon. Pavithra Wanniarachchi - Minister of Health and Indigenous Medical Services said, “We are thankful to Dialog and Huawei for initiating this next phase of the development of this nation’s health care services. Currently health care professionals from all over the country need to come to Colombo for all kinds of discussions and conferences but now with these solutions we can maintain the recommended social distancing and avoid having to bring all experts to Colombo by simply coordinating virtually among centres in different regions.”

Dr. Anil Jasinghe - Director General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medical Services said, “We are indeed grateful for Dialog and Huawei for facilitating these Telepresence solutions to the MOH, thereby enabling healthcare providers of 30 hospitals across the country in all districts, to efficiently provide care while promoting access, collaboration, and resource sharing across borders, by establishing a national collaborative eHealth system. We are especially thankful to Dialog and Huawei for providing these facilities during this COVID-19 pandemic when it is needed the most.”

Commenting, Supun Weerasinghe, Group Chief Executive, Dialog Axiata PLC said, “We are grateful to Huawei and the Ministry of Health for partnering us in this initiative to deploy the very latest Telepresence infrastructure to facilitate collaboration and knowledge sharing amongst healthcare professionals across the country. We are pleased to note that this centralised collaborative eHealth system will help serve our country during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and beyond by enabling close engagement among healthcare professionals through an augmented video conferencing experience. We are always committed to providing access to the very best in technology that can truly make a difference in the lives of our people.”

“As seen in many Buddhist Dhammapada verses ‘Health is ultimate wealth’”, Liang Yi, Chief Executive Officer, Huawei Technologies Lanka Co., (PVT) Ltd. said, “It’s our honour to partner with Dialog Axiata PLC and Ministry of Health, to help fight with this epic battle through innovative ICT solutions.  The whole Sri Lankan nation is making immense efforts, together we will overcome the challenge and bring healthy life back to this beautiful island.”






Make a Comment
Make a Comment
DOWNLOAD HIRUNEWS APP ON ANDROID & APPLE
Top Stories
Sri Lanka to be benefited by US GSP
 Wednesday, 28 March 2018 - 16:00
Sri Lanka to be benefited by US GSP
USA President Donald Trump has signed a budget bill that included the reauthorization...
Read More
    Share   2,290 Views
New Mission Director for USAID in Sri Lanka
 Wednesday, 14 March 2018 - 12:27
New Mission Director for USAID in Sri Lanka
Reed J. Aeschliman has assumed his duties as the new Mission Director of the United States...
Read More
    Share   1,518 Views
India extends $ 100mn for solar panel project
 Tuesday, 13 March 2018 - 12:07
India extends $ 100mn for solar panel project
India has agreed to extend $ 100 million for a project to fix solar panels on the roofs...
Read More
    Share   2,438 Views
Sri Lanka business delegation visits Poland
 Wednesday, 07 March 2018 - 12:11
Sri Lanka business delegation visits Poland
A 12-member business delegation, comprising of more than ten Sri Lankan companies in the...
Read More
    Share   1,618 Views
Sri Lanka among countries that face refinancing risks, Finance Minister
 Tuesday, 27 February 2018 - 18:15
Sri Lanka among countries that face refinancing risks, Finance Minister
Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera says Sri Lanka like many other developing nations...
Read More
    Share   1,731 Views
See All
Featured News
India’s new GST system to benefit Sri Lankan exporters/importers
 Tuesday, 27 March 2018 - 17:15
India’s new GST system to benefit Sri Lankan exporters/importers
The Indian officials say that the new GST system which is in place in their country will...
Read More
    Share   2,057 Views
New Mission Director for USAID in Sri Lanka
 Wednesday, 14 March 2018 - 12:27
New Mission Director for USAID in Sri Lanka
Reed J. Aeschliman has assumed his duties as the new Mission Director of the United States...
Read More
    Share   1,518 Views
Rice prices decline - Central Bank
 Sunday, 11 March 2018 - 21:07
Rice prices decline - Central Bank
Central Bank says the price of rice varieties have declined considerably in February.The...
Read More
    Share   2,408 Views
US chided over hefty import tariffs
 Friday, 09 March 2018 - 14:33
US chided over hefty import tariffs
Major trading partners of the US have condemned President Donald Trump for signing off...
Read More
    Share   1,256 Views
Chinese woman-billionaires lead woman rich list
 Thursday, 08 March 2018 - 16:17
Chinese woman-billionaires lead woman rich list
China has once again dominated a list of global self-made woman billionaires.The top four...
Read More
    Share   1,905 Views
See All
Analysis
Finance Minister urges private sector to invest more
 Wednesday, 21 March 2018 - 17:55
Finance Minister urges private sector to invest more
Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera says to kick-start economic growth, private investment...
Read More
    Share   1,618 Views
Stock market ends in red
 Monday, 12 March 2018 - 18:03
Stock market ends in red
The trading at the Colombo Stock Exchange ended on a negative note today (Mar. 12).   The...
Read More
    Share   1,535 Views
Does not anticipate rise in interest rates says CBSL
 Monday, 05 March 2018 - 22:12
Does not anticipate rise in interest rates says CBSL
The Central Bank emphasizes based on its current projections, an increase in market interest...
Read More
    Share   1,826 Views
USAID’s YouLead programme expanded in Sri Lanka
 Wednesday, 28 February 2018 - 18:03
USAID’s YouLead programme expanded in Sri Lanka
The United States Agency for International Development’ YouLead programme and Microsoft...
Read More
    Share   1,437 Views
Chinese economic growth beats expectations
 Thursday, 18 January 2018 - 19:18
Chinese economic growth beats expectations
The latest data shows that the Chinese economy has grown by 6.9% in 2017.It was the first...
Read More
    Share   1,762 Views
See All
Features
Lemon cultivation in Moneragala hit by dry weather
 Friday, 23 March 2018 - 11:05
Lemon cultivation in Moneragala hit by dry weather
Farmers in Moneragala complain that their lemon cultivations are affected due to the prevailing...
Read More
    Share   1,484 Views
US job growth surges in February
 Sunday, 11 March 2018 - 9:16
US job growth surges in February
Job creation in the US economy surged last month, but the annual rate of wage growth slowed...
Read More
    Share   1,208 Views
Facebook rolls out new tools to tackle false stories
 Friday, 16 December 2016 - 10:45
Facebook rolls out new tools to tackle false stories
Facebook has announced new features to help combat fabricated news stories on the world's...
Read More
    Share   4,264 Views
Sri Lanka's economy has begun to stabilize - IMF
 Monday, 12 December 2016 - 10:46
Sri Lanka's economy has begun to stabilize - IMF
The IMF said on Friday in a release that since the start of the 3 year Extended...
Read More
    Share   4,111 Views
Indo Lanka ferry service soon
 Wednesday, 07 December 2016 - 13:27
Indo Lanka ferry service soon
The state has decided to re-launch the ferry service connecting Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu. Ferry...
Read More
    Share   9,484 Views
See All