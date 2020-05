Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 8:37

Rupee has depreciated by 3.4 percent in relation to the US dollar this year

The selling price of a US dollar was recorded at LKR 189.99

The rupee has also depreciated against the Japanese yen, while it has appreciated against the euro, sterling pound, Canadian dollar and Australian dollar, as well as the Indian rupee.

The Sri Lankan rupee, which remained stable until mid-March this year, was sharply depreciated with the spread of the coronavirus.