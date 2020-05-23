Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 9:23

New plan to boost apparel exports

1

Shares 146

Views

The Apparel Exporters Association says it is preparing a new plan to boost apparel exports.



The association said that it is estimated that new opportunities will be opened with the reopening of countries that have been closed due to the spread of coronavirus.



It is expected to introduce products such as face masks and gloves to the international market.