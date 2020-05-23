Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 14:48

Kalpitiya tourism sees major decline of tourist for the season

Industry sources say that the tourism industry in Kalpitiya has collapsed due to the situation faced by the country with the spread of corona virus.



Local and foreign tourists visit the area in large numbers from December to May for Whale and Dolphin watching and the Coral reefs.



However, they point out that their business has been completely hampered by the absence of tourists due to the coronavirus.