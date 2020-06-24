Trellerborg- 1st in Sri Lanka on ‘Covid Control Environment certification

In an innovative move in the backdrop of Sri Lanka crossing 1800 Covid-19 patients with 11 deaths, The top service organization Rotary teamed up with Sri Lanka Standards Institute( SLSI) to launch the 1st Certification for a ‘ Covid Control Environment’ in Sri Lanka.



The Director General of SLSI Dr Siddhika Senaratne said ‘ We worked right across the lockdown time period on the idea mooted by Rotary for a Covid Control Environment “ CERTIFICATION’ technically we call it Covid -19 Safety Management System Certification and we are pleased to offer this to Sri Lanka so that we can bring in systems to the new normal behavior expected to fight the Lethal Virus Covid-19’. SLSI is the only entity that is gazetted to develop new systems and develop the quality a conscious environment in Sri Lanka. It is an entity under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation. We must use the certification to support the export ventures become more competitive voiced Dr Senaratne



To make this new normal behavior systematic; together with SLSI the certification Covid -19 Safety Management System Certification ‘ has been developed and launched today and we are proud to mention Trelleborg companies in Sri Lanka are the first set of companies to be awarded this certification. In fact this may be this might be the first company globally to have this certification said Dr Rohantha Athukorala the Project Director for Rotary: STOP THE PROJECT.



Commenting on the prestigious accolade The Managing Director of Trelleborg Sanjay Melvani said “ this award is a testimony to the spirit of humanity” that is deeply engraved to the culture of the company”. Trelloborg continued working from the 28th of March when the country was in lockdown and todate has been working due to the high degree of safety protocols that was followed he said.



Trelleborg upped the standard, moving in conjunction with the government’s strictest health protocols to ensure next-to-infallible safety. White cue marks dotted the walkway to enforce social distancing. Sanitization chambers were used at each factory site, achieving, and surpassing, government regulations. Large posters, cautioning the severity of CV19, stood-watch at nearly every corner. Trelleborg’s team of experts didn’t settle for “ok.” They focussed on the detail with passion to keep the Covid-19 virus away said Melvani.



Elaborating further The Managing Director said as the STEP ONE: Trelleborg employees were educated by medical professionals in the reason why washing hands was the pivot to fighting the Covid-19 virus and the nature of the situation and the vital importance of safety. To make it a habit, this is strictly implemented with strong internal communication on the importance of following the new normal said Melvani.



STEP TWO: How to keep the Immunity up Whilst the office and factory spaces were redesigned to ensure distance is maintained between the workers. PHI officials were commissioned to monitor and inspect employee meals, and every worker was and still is provided with health supplements, including vitamins B and C daily emphasized the Managing Director Trelleborg.



Trelleborg becomes the 1st Company in Sri Lanka to be certified by Sri Lanka Standards Institute( SLSI) to be ‘ Covid Control Environment’.....which is the corporate footprint the company wishes to leave on Earth. May be it’s the 1st company globally to be certified ‘ Covid Control Environment ‘ said the Project Director for Rotary: Stop the Spread Dr Rohantha Athukorala.



