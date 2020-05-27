Curfew lifted in all districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam

The curfew imposed on all districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam was lifted today (Tuesday, 28 April) at 5.00am and will be re-imposed at 8.00pm on the same day.

In these districts (Matale, Nuwara Eliya, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Badulla, Moneragala, Ratnapura, Kandy, Kegalle and Ampara), curfew will be effective from 8.00 pm to 5.00am until Friday, the 01st May.

The ongoing curfew in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will remain in force until 5.00am on Monday, May 04th.



Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajith Rohana said that even when curfew is lifted people should follow health and safety guidelines and measures would be taken to arrest those who do not adhere to the regulations.



Meanwhile, 40,095 persons have been arrested for violating curfew regulations.



The Police Media Division stated that 10,332 vehicles have also been taken into custody during this period.





