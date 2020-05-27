සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Special presidential task force appointed to ensure health security in military camps

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 7:42

Special+presidential+task+force+appointed+to+ensure+health+security+in+military+camps

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a Special Presidential Task Force to ensure health security at military camps after a large number of service personnel were found to be infected with COVID-19 coronavirus.

A discussion to identify measures that need to be taken to ensure health security at military camps was held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (27) under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and with the participation of retired security chiefs and medical experts.

A new special Presidential Task Force headed by the Governor of the Western Province Marshal of the Air Force Roshan Gunatileke was appointed for this purpose.

The newly established Presidential Task Force is responsible for preparing, implementing and monitoring an effective mechanism under the guidance of Secretary Defence and Commanders of Tri-Forces.

According to the statement issued by the President Media division the president has stated  that “It is equally important to protect the people as well as security forces personnel. Special attention should be paid to groups who act closely with the infected. Those who are infected should be directed to hospitals while people they had association with should be sent for quarantine. The prime objective is to prevent the community transmission of the virus”.

President had also instructed the panel of experts to immediately prepare a report following visits to all military camps. Priority should be given to the health security of the security officers who are engaged in quarantine activities.  President also advised to obtain the assistance of medical experts as and when necessary, to promote health facilities within camps.

President had emphasized the necessity of identifying any shortcomings, if any in the process of successfully containing the virus so far.

Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga, former Commander of the Air Force, Governor of the Western Province Marshal of the Air Force Roshan Gunatileke, former Commander of Sri Lanka Navy Admiral (Retired) Jayantha Perera, Director General of the Department of Civil Defence Rear Admiral (Retired) Ananda Peiris, Major General Sunedha Perera, Medical Consultant Bandula Wijesiriwardene, Medial Specialist Vajira Senarathne had also been present in the discussion.

Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:50

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court has ordered to transfer former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to Magistrate's Court... Read More

An aircraft carrying 160 workers leave for South Korea from Mattala
An aircraft carrying 160 workers leave for South Korea from Mattala
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:53

One hundred and sixty workers who returned to the country from South Korea with the Coronavirus outbreak, left for that country at dawn this morning from... Read More

Two sluice gates of the Kukuleganga Reservoir opened
Two sluice gates of the Kukuleganga Reservoir opened
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:22

Two sluice gates of the Kukuleganga Reservoir were opened this morning. With the heavy rains experienced last night in places including Kalawana, the... Read More



Trending News

Minister Arumugam Thondaman has passed way (Video)
26 May 2020
Minister Arumugam Thondaman has passed way (Video)
Four ambulances carrying coronavirus infected patients meet with an accident at Kendalanda, Homagama (Video)
26 May 2020
Four ambulances carrying coronavirus infected patients meet with an accident at Kendalanda, Homagama (Video)
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)
26 May 2020
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)
Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278
26 May 2020
Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278
Black Leopard roaming around in the Sri Pada Forest Reserve caught in a noose (video)
26 May 2020
Black Leopard roaming around in the Sri Pada Forest Reserve caught in a noose (video)

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.