A bus transporting navy personnel meets with an accident - Five soldiers injured

Five Navy personnel have sustained injuries and were hospitalized when a bus transporting navy personnel met with an accident last night.

This accident took place last night when the bus veered off the road and hit a parapet wall at Randombe in Ambalangoda on the Galle – Colombo main road.

The Hiru Correspondent said that at the time of the accident the navy personnel were travelling to the Navy Headquarters.

Meanwhile, a Police Sergeant was killed in another accident that took place at Galwanguwa in Kadahapola on the Narammala – Kuliyapitiya main road.

The accident had taken place when the motorcycle collided with a cab.





