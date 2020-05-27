New symptoms of the Covid-19 virus, identified

In addition to the symptoms of a cough and cold of the Covid-19 or novel Corona Virus infection, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in America has announced a series of other symptoms.

These symptoms which were identified subsequent to a top laboratory process have been entered into their website, foreign media reports said.

The CDC said that these symptoms which could range from minor to serious illnesses can arise, two to 14 days after contracting the virus.

Among these symptoms are unbearable cold and continuous shivering, muscle pains, headaches and not feeling any taste or smells. It is of significance that these symptoms do not belong to the symptoms used by the World Health Organization to identify the virus.

The Covid-19 symptoms mentioned by the WHO are fever, dry cough, fatigue, aches and pains, nose block, infection of the throat and diarrhea.