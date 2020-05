A special aircraft left for India this morning from the Katunayake Airport to bring back to the island 124 Sri Lankan students stranded in that country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The aircraft UL 1172 belonging to Sri Lankan Airlines left Katunayake at 9.10 am. It was due to reach Bangalore at 10.30 am.

This special aircraft with a staff of 8 is scheduled to return to the island at 12.55 pm, our Katunayake Airport Hiru Correspondent said.