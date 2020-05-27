Advice+from+the+Ministry+of+Health+for+pregnant+mothers

Director-General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe has issued a statement containing advice that pregnant mothers should follow as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It says that pregnant women showing warning signs should get admitted to hospitals immediately.

The Director-General of Health Services points out that symptoms that warrant hospitalization include severe headaches, difficulty in breathing, fever, weakness in sight, fits, chest or abdominal pain, swelling of the body or other severe discomfort.

It is requested in the statement that pregnant mothers should reserve an appointment and then go to clinics.