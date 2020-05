A special flight carrying 164 Sri Lankan students stranded in India due to Covid Nineteen (New Coronavirus) arrived at the Katunayake airport this afternoon.

The Hiru correspondent at the airport stated that SriLankan Airlines flight UL 1172 operated from Bangalore, India arrived at the airport around 12.40 pm with students.

Previously, Sri Lankan students who were staying in India, as well as those who were stranded in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal were also evacuated by special flights.