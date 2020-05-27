Narahenpita – Dabare Mawatha, Torrington – '60 Watte' and Havelock Lane isolated

With Corona infected persons being reported, Dabare Mawatha in Narahenpita, '60 Watte' in Torrington (Colombo-07) and Havelock Lane areas have been isolated.

Chief Health Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council Dr. Ruwan Wijemuni said that 4 infected persons were reported from these areas.

Two infected persons were reported from Dabare Mawatha in Narahenpita.

As of now 588 persons infected with the Coronavirus have been reported from this country. 65 patients were reported yesterday as well and this was the highest number of patients reported within a day since the Corona Virus outbreak occurred in Sri Lanka.

44 of them were Navy personnel and PCR tests have revealed that at present 189 individuals in the Navy Camp at Welisara have been infected with the virus.

Participating in the ‘Salakuna’ programme on Hiru TV last night, Navy Media Spokesperson Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara said that expedited arrangements are being made to stop the spread of the Coronavirus among Navy personnel.

The office of Provincial Health Services said that 18 persons in the Central Province have contracted the Covid-19 virus.

At the same time, the Hiru Correspondent said that a Coronavirus infected person was reported from Moneragala – Wele Watte who was a Navy soldier who had been on leave.

455 persons who have contracted the Coronavirus are under treatment in hospitals at present. The number of persons who recovered and left hospital is 126 and the number of deaths due to the Coronavirus is 7.

More than 1400 PCR tests have been carried out yesterday in the face of the spreading Coronavirus.

A special notice that highlights a guideline to be followed by pregnant women due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been released by Health Services Director General Dr. Anil Jasinghe. Accordingly, pregnant women with risk factors should seek immediate medical treatment.

Dr. Jasinghe advises that expecting mothers with severe headaches, breathing difficulties, fever, weaknesses in vision, fainting, chest or stomach pain, body swellings and such other discomforts should immediately admit themselves into hospitals.

In his notice, Dr. Jasinghe further requests that pregnant mothers should obtain appointments in advance and participate in their clinics without failure.

At the same time, the director of the Medical Research Institute Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara says that there is currently a heavy risk of the deadly virus spreading fast therefore people should take more caution.