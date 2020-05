The US Pentagon has officially released three videos about unidentified flying objects.



The US Navy pilots response is included in the video footage shot by infrared cameras.



Previously, a private science research company released videos about these unidentified aircraft.



The Pentagon said that the footage was released to dispel misconceptions among the public.



According to Lewis Elizondo, the former head of the Exploration Project, the sightings of these aircrafts are a powerful evidence that we are not alone in the universe.