Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 592

Four (04) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection in the country.

Therefore, the country total has increased to 592 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

There were 65 persons diagnosed yesterday for covid-19 infection, the highest reported cases in a day in the country in a single day. Colombo has reported the highest number of patients with 155 people reported for covid-19 infection in the country.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-28 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 592

Recovered and discharged - 134

Active cases - 451

New Cases for the day - 04

Observation in Hospitals - 317

Total Deaths - 007

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

Colombo 155

Kalutara 63

Puttalam 41

Gampaha 39

Jaffna 16