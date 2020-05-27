Number+of+Coronavirus+infected+persons+worldwide+increase+further

The number of Coronavirus infected persons across the world is 3,065,176 and the number of deaths reported is 211,631.

While the number of infected patients exceed 3 million worldwide, certain countries are relaxing strict restrictions which were imposed to prevent the spread of the virus.

New Zealand which said that steps were taken to control the virus, have commenced construction work, business activities and education, according to foreign reports.

The most populated state in Australia, New South Wales is also preparing to relax strict restrictions.



Italy, a place where a high number of people suffered due to the Coronavirus have started ertain construction work and factories subsequent to being closed for a period of 7 weeks,

From 4 May, Italian nationals will be granted the freedom to exercise outdoors as well as to visit relatives. It is reported that wearing of face masks and practicing social distancing is essential on these occasions.

In Spain and France where severe restrictions were in place to control the spread of the Coronavirus, plans have been made to relax them and French Prime Minister Edouard Phillippe said that clubs and cinemas will remain closed further and gathering of crowds of people will be banned.

In Switzerland, Hair Cutting Salons, funeral parlours and dental medical services have already commenced and opening of organizations etc., will take place in three phases .



Abuja, the capital of Nigeria and the largest city there Lagos will reopen on 4 May.



Meanwhile several states in America have taken steps to commence business activities subsequent to millions of people in losing their jobs.