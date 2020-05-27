The student who committed suicide due to being upset over not receiving 09 ‘A’ passes

A female student in Mullaitivu hung herself and committed suicide this morning (28).

Our Correspondent said that she was a student who had sat for the GCE Ordinary Level Examination last year.

She had been expecting 09 ‘A’ passes at the O Level Exam., and since she did not receive the results she expected, it is reported that she was so upset and sad that she had committed suicide.

The Magistrate’s inquiry into the student’s body was carried out and later it was to be sent to the Mullaitivu hospital so that a post-mortem examination could be carried out, our Correspondent said further.