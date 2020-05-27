50 Pakistani nationals who were in this country, sent back

The office of the High Commission of Pakistan in Colombo said that steps were taken to send back fifty Pakistani nationals who were stranded in this country due to the suspension of international flights as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, to Pakistan.

Flight UL 1185 of Sri Lankan Airlines carrying these persons left the Katunayaka International Airport this morning at 7.00.

In a statement issued by the High Commission of Pakistan it was mentioned that Deputy High Commissioner of the Pakistani High Commission here, Thanveer Ahamed was also present on this occasion.