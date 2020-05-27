It has been decided at the meeting of the Special Action Effective Review Committee to set up a special procedure for the protection of health staff.

It was especially discussed on this occasion, about providing properly, health services and care to patients who visit hospitals in districts where the curfew has been lifted, regarding limiting the numbers of staff on behalf of the protection of the staff of the hospitals including doctors who are treating patients in the face of the prevailing risk, and using this limited staff setting up methods to carry out maximum health services and care for patients and also about providing Personal Protective Equipment and clothing as well as other equipment for hospital staff which are required.

Providing very soon additional vehicles required by Health Officials’ offices which are rendering a huge service at regional level where the Covid-19 prevention procedures are concerned and to increase the number of PCR daily tests, obtaining medical devices for PCR testing as well as getting financial provisions from the Asian Development Bank and World Bank Projects were also subject to discussion.

It was also discussed on this occasion regarding operating at Divisional Secretariat level an active unit of the Emergency Health Operations Center which is being maintained under the Ministry of Health for the control of the Covid-19 virus. Summoning for a discussion the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration and Home Affairs, giving required advice and raising the standard of that procedure was also subject to discussion.

The special Action Effective Review Committee established under the Health and Indigenous Medical Services Ministry, had arrived at these decisions when they met today, since there is an increase in the spread of the Covid-19 virus apparent and to make decisions regarding specific actions to be taken further to control the spread of the virus.