An+opinion+that+the+Coronavirus+can+remain+in+rooms+without+proper+ventilation

A new study has revealed that the Covid-19 or Coronavirus can remain in the environment in congested places and rooms where there is no proper ventilation.



During researches carried out at two hospitals in Wuhan – China it has been discovered that this virus can remain in the environment as tiny particles or aerosols and can be spread.



It was of significance that hereditary parts of the virus remained in toilets of hospitals and internal premises where large crowds gather as well as in rooms where medical staff change their protective clothing.



Anyhow, it has not yet been confirmed through this study whether these particles in the air can transmit the virus or not.



