සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Steps to provide online, lists of school GCE O Level results

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 17:13

Steps+to+provide+online%2C+lists+of+school+GCE+O+Level+results
The Ministry of Education has instructed the Department of Examinations to provide online lists of school GCE O level results, this time.

The Ministry of Education has made this decision taking into consideration the situation that has arisen as a result of the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Accordingly, the inaugural occasion when relevant Usernames and Passwords were provided to all Provincial and Zonal Education Directors was held today (28) under the patronage of Minister of Education Dallas Alahapperuma.

The Minister made sure to express his gratitude to the entire staff of the Examinations Department including the Commissioner General of Education who provided leadership for this task and other officials as well who put in much effort to provide the examination results to students, while facing unafraid all challenges that existed in the face of the present situation that prevails.

Students are able to personally access the website www.doenets.lk, the official website of the Department of Examinations and obtain their results. Also the opportunity has been provided to all provincial and zonal education directors to obtain from today onwards, through the above mentioned website, school GCE O Level Examination results lists which are generally mailed to them via the postal department.

Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:50

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court has ordered to transfer former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to Magistrate's Court... Read More

An aircraft carrying 160 workers leave for South Korea from Mattala
An aircraft carrying 160 workers leave for South Korea from Mattala
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:53

One hundred and sixty workers who returned to the country from South Korea with the Coronavirus outbreak, left for that country at dawn this morning from... Read More

Two sluice gates of the Kukuleganga Reservoir opened
Two sluice gates of the Kukuleganga Reservoir opened
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:22

Two sluice gates of the Kukuleganga Reservoir were opened this morning. With the heavy rains experienced last night in places including Kalawana, the... Read More



Trending News

Minister Arumugam Thondaman has passed way (Video)
26 May 2020
Minister Arumugam Thondaman has passed way (Video)
Four ambulances carrying coronavirus infected patients meet with an accident at Kendalanda, Homagama (Video)
26 May 2020
Four ambulances carrying coronavirus infected patients meet with an accident at Kendalanda, Homagama (Video)
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)
26 May 2020
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)
Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278
26 May 2020
Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278
Black Leopard roaming around in the Sri Pada Forest Reserve caught in a noose (video)
26 May 2020
Black Leopard roaming around in the Sri Pada Forest Reserve caught in a noose (video)

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.