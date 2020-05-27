A+survey+on+private+sector+organizations+by+the+Labour+Department

The Labour Department has launched a survey on private sector organizations which have been affected due to the impact of the Corona Virus pandemic.



That is to make suitable decisions regarding the existence of business organizations of the private sector in this country and the protection of employees as well as to make it convenient for the government to consider providing required relief and concessions to these organizations.



The Ministry of Labour announced that accordingly, private sector organizations can access the website of the Labour Department and provide relevant information online.



A request has been made that this information should be provided prior to 3 May and the Ministry of Labour informs everyone that relevant information for each business institution or organization has to be submitted separately.









