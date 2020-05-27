Allowances not required - Opposition calls for reconvening of Parliament (Video)

Former parliamentarian P. Digambaram states that the former parliament should be convened without holding an election.

Addressing a media briefing convened today (28) at the opposition leader's office, he said that he would not expect any allowance if the parliament were reconvened.

Meanwhile speaking at a press conference held at the SLFP headquarters today (28), its media spokesperson, former MP Weerakumara Dissanayake said that the people are not in favour of reconvening the previous parliament.

However, speaking at a press conference held at the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna office in Nelum Mawatha, Battaramulla, former state minister Susil Premajayantha expressed his views at a press conference held today.

He said that the President is still able to spend money from the Consolidated Fund after April 30.