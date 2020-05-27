3,085,079 cases of covid-19 worldwide (Video)

සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 21:35

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has soared over three million.

So far 212,533 people have died due to the virus infection.

Over 934,805 people infected with the virus have recovered completely.

The number of infected people in the United States, the country most affected by the coronavirus, has exceeded one million, with 56,803 deaths reported in the country.

Meanwhile, a new study has revealed that covid 19, a new corona virus, can survive in congested spaces as well free spaces, airborne.

Investigations carried out in two hospitals in Wuhan, China, show that the virus can spread through airborne aerosols, or small particles.



