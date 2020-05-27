සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Police make submissions to Summanthiran's opinion on curfew

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 19:57

Nugegoda Magistrate Mohammed Mikhail today (28) informed that the court had not issued an order stating that the curfew imposed was illegal, after granting bail to former MP Ranjan Ramanayake on the 20th of this month.

This was when a motion filed by the police was taken up today (28) to make submissions regarding a statement made by former MP and President's Counsel M.A. Sumanthiran, that the curfew imposed was not legal, he had made this statement before the media after appearing on behalf of the former MP Ranjan Ramanayake. The motion was taken up before courts today (28).

Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajith Rohana, Senior Superintendent of Police Ruwan Gunasekera and OIC of the Nugegoda Special Investigation Unit Neville de Silva and former MP and President's Counsel M.A. Sumanthiran appeared before the court to make submission for the motion filed by the police.

Nugegoda Chief Magistrate Mohammed Mikhail said that former MP Ranjan Ramanayake had been granted bail after considering the provisions of the Act on bail and not on the grounds that the curfew was illegal.

DIG Attorney-at-Law Ajith Rohana stated that in that case no further submission were necessary.

However, Nugegoda Magistrate Mohammed Mikhail set dates for the next hearing of the case for September 29.

