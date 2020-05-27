සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Twelve (12) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total crosses 600

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 20:25

Twelve (12) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 611 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-28 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 611
Recovered and discharged - 134
Active cases - 470
New Cases for the day - 23   
Observation in Hospitals - 317
Total Deaths - 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

  • Colombo              155
  • Kalutara                 63
  • Puttalam                41 
  • Gampaha              39
  • Jaffna                    16

Date

New cases since 10 April

28-Apr

23*

27-Apr

65

26-Apr

63

25-Apr

40

24-Apr

52

23-Apr

38

22-Apr

20

21-Apr

06

20-Apr

33

19-Apr

17

18-Apr

10

17-Apr

06

16-Apr

00

15-Apr

05

14-Apr

15

13-Apr

08

12-Apr

11

11-Apr

02

10-Apr

07
