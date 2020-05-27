Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 619

Eight (08) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 619 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-28 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 619

Recovered and discharged - 134

Active cases - 478

New Cases for the day - 31

Observation in Hospitals - 317

Total Deaths - 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

Colombo 155

Kalutara 63

Puttalam 41

Gampaha 39

Jaffna 16