Wednesday 29 April : Covid-19, World situation report

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 8:07

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 3,138,115 with 217,970 deaths. Meanwhile, 955,770 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,964,375 active patients around the world including 56,965 in critical condition.

The USA death toll from COVID-19 exceeded the 58,220 American lives lost during the Vietnam War. USA patients have doubled in 18 days and make up of one-third of all infections in the world. The actual number of cases is thought to be higher, with state public health officials cautioning that shortages of trained workers and materials have limited testing capacity.

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy increased by 382 yesterday, against 333 the day before, according to the Civil Protection Agency, while the total number of people infected since the start of the outbreak topped 200,000. Italy's total number of fatalities since its epidemic came to light on February 21st now stands at 27,359, the second highest in the world.

Spain's COVID-19 death toll since the start of the outbreak rose by 301 to 23, 822 on Tuesday, with the daily fatalities coming down from Monday's 331.

France's COVID-19 death toll closed in on twenty four thousand, as Prime Minister detailed the government's plan to start unwinding the lockdown imposed on March 17th to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

  • USA                   1,035,765
  • Spain                    232,128
  • Italy                      201,505
  • France                  165,911
  • United Kingdom    161,145
  • Germany              159,912
  • Turkey                114,653

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients and the number of deaths

  • Russia                      93,558
  • Iran                          92,584
  • China                       82,858
  • Brazil                       73,235
  • Canada                    50,026

Global death count

The Global death count now stands at 217,970. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 59,266 deaths.  

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         59,266
  • Italy                          27,359
  • Spain                       23,822     
  • France                     23,660                  
  • UK                           21,678

Countries with 5,000 - 9,999 reported deaths

  • Belgium                      7,331
  • Germany                    6,314     
  • Iran                             5,877   
  • Brazil                        5,083

Data source - compiled from worldometers 8.00 am 29/4/2020.

