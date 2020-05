A special aircraft belonging to Sri Lankan Airlines left the Katunayaka – Bandaranayaka Airport to bring back 143 Sri Lankan students stranded in New Delhi – India who have been unable to return to the island.



Flight Number UL 1195 comprising of a staff of 8 left this morning.



The flight is due to reach New Delhi in India at 12.35 pm and is scheduled to return to Katunayaka at 5 this evening.