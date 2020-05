A two year old boy has died in Unnachchiya – Kokkadicholai – Batticaloa subsequent to falling into a bucket full of water.

The Police Media Division said that this accident had happened when the little boy was playing yesterday evening.

He had fallen into the bucket headfirst and drowned. Later the boy was taken to the Batticaloa Hospital. However, it was said that the child was already dead. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to be carried out today.