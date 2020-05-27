සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Well-known film actor Irrfan Khan bids farewell to life

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 13:30

Bollywood actor known internationally for his roles in "Life Of Pi" and "Slumdog Millionaire," died on Wednesday.

Foreign Media reports said that he passed away while receiving treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. In 2018, Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. He died at the age of 53 on 29 April 2020 due to a colon infection.

Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan (7 January 1967 – 29 April 2020) was known predominantly for his work in Hindi cinema, in addition to British and American films.

He rose to international fame when he played a police inspector in "Slumdog Millionaire," which won eight Academy Awards and seven BAFTA Awards.

Irfan Khan's career spanned over 30 years and earned him numerous awards, including a National Film Award, an Asian Film Award, and four Filmfare Awards.

Amitabh Bachchan, said in a tweet that Khan's death created "a huge vacuum." "An incredible talent, a gracious colleague, a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema, left us too soon." 

Shah Rukh Khan, who worked with Irrfan Khan in the 2009 film Billu, wrote: "My friend...inspiration and the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai...will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives"

Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan Khan's co-star in 7 Khoon Maaf and Gunday, shared a film still with the actor. "The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family," she wrote.


