The Presidential Task Force says that the spread of the Covid-19 virus among members of the tri-forces has been controlled by now

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 13:51

The Presidential Task Force appointed to look into the spread of the Covid-19 virus among members of the tri-forces has said that it has been brought under control as of now.

The Head of this Task Force, Governor of the Western Province Marshal of the Airforce Roshan Goonatilleke responding to an inquiry made by the Hiru News Division said that the Force has already commenced observing of all camps.  

With four infected patients being reported from the Colombo Municipal Council area of authority, day before yesterday, their relatives and those who closely associated them are being subject to PCR testing further.

Yesterday, 162 persons were tested at Dabare mawatha in Narahenpita, Muttiah Road and Havelock Lane.

Anyhow, Chief Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council Dr. Ruwan Wijemuni said that it has been confirmed that none of them had been infected with the Covid-19 virus, according to reports of their PCR tests received.

Meanwhile, with the discovery of a persons infected with the virus in Gunasinghepura, the Manning Market which was closed was reopened today after a period of 16 days. 

