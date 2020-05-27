සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

51,868 persons stranded in the Western Province

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 14:09

51,868 persons stranded in the Western Province where a continuous curfew is in force, unable to go back to other areas have registered at Police Stations.

Police Media Spokesman Superintendent of Police Jaliya Senaratne said that the health sectors have not provided recommendations as yet regarding sending them back to their villages and home towns.

554 persons were arrested today during the 24-hour period ending at 6.00 am today for violating the curfew and 159 vehicles were also taken into Police custody.

Meanwhile a special aircraft of SriLankan Airlines left the Katunayake Airport this morning to bring back 143 Sri Lankan students stranded in New Delhi.

Flight UL 1195 comprises of a staff of 8.

This flight was scheduled to reach New Delhi at about 12.35 pm and return to Katunayake at around 5.00 this evening.

49 persons who completed their quarantine period at the Minneriya – Katukeliyawa Quarantine Center left for their homes this morning. They are the first group to have been under quarantine for a period of 21 days. 

