Eight persons including the Director of the Gampaha Hospital in quarantine

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 14:44

Director-General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that 21 of the 31 Corona infected persons identified yesterday were navy personnel.

Participating in the Hiru TV ‘Paththare Visthare’ telecast this morning he said further that 4 members of the Army too have been infected.

The Director-General also said that attention is being focused on producing PCR testing kits in Sri Lanka itself.

As of now 622 Corona Virus infected patients have been reported from Sri Lanka.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said that 478 persons are being treated for the virus under medical supervision.

In addition 134 persons who were treated subsequent to being infected with the virus have recovered fully and left hospital.

Eight persons of the Gampaha Base Hospital including the Director and the Deputy Director are in quarantine.

The reason is because it was reported that the Corona infected Army member of the Seeduwa Special Force Camp had visited the hospital Director’s office.

The Ministry of Education said that Royal College, Thurston, Mahanama and D. S. Senanayake Vidyalaya in Colombo as well as a number of provincial schools have been allocated to provide accommodation to the tri-forces.

The Defence Ministry had previously informed personnel of the tri-forces that they should report to their camps.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Education said that certain schools have been handed over to provide accommodation for these returning members of the tri-forces.

Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that schools will not be used as quarantine centers, ever.

