Director+General+of+Health+Services+says+that+all+measures+have+been+taken+to+control+the+spread+of+the+Corona+Virus

Director-General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that all measures have been taken to control the spread of the Corona Virus.



In a statement issued, the Ministry of Health said that finding infected individuals that could exist among navy personnel has arrived at the last stage.



In the statement issued, Dr. Anil Jasinghe points out further that doubts have arisen whether members of families of navy personnel and residents in their home areas as well as people in places they visited together with near and dear ones could become infected with the Corona Virus.



Dr. Jasinghe also said that he does not believe that the clusters of Covid-19 which have arisen as of now, would not develop further.



All persons who have been identified as having a risk of contracting the Corona Virus and with reasons have been sent for quarantine.



The Director General of Health Services said that predictions cannot be made at this moment of time, regarding further clusters arising or not and whether new clusters will form or not within society.



He emphasized that one of the main factors that has an impact on the success of the programme to control the spread of the Corona Virus is people accurately following advice given by health sectors.