The total number of Corona Virus infected persons worldwide is 3,149,108 as at present.



The number of deaths reported from across the world is 218,385 and 962,763 patients have fully recovered from the disease.



Meanwhile, our Hiru Correspondent in Britain, Janaka Alahapperuma said that 27 Sri Lankans and persons of Sri Lankan origin have died there as a result of contracting the Corona Virus.



161,145 infected persons are reported in England and the number of deaths as a result of the virus is 21,678.