Police Media Spokesman Superintendent of Police Jaliya Senaratne said that it has been revealed that weapons and firearm training had been provided at the venue in Sampoor discovered in connection with the series of bombings on Easter Sunday last year.



He also said that an organization in Puttalam had been maintained in connection with these attacks and that Zaharan and his attackers had participated in lectures and watched videos of this organization.



The Police Media Spokesman further said that investigations have revealed that suspects who have been taken into custody at present had also been involved in this organization.