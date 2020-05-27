සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Risk of an increase in Dengue fever in the future

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 17:36

With the rainy season commencing soon, there is a possibility of places where mosquitoes breed increasing, the health sectors have warned.

Since there is a risk of Dengue fever spreading as a result of the density of Dengue mosquitoes increasing, Minister of Health and Indigenous Medicine, Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that everyone has to be pre-prepared.

The Minister made this comment at a discussion held today (29) with officials of the National Dengue Control Unit and the Ministry of Health regarding actions that have to be taken in the future to control Dengue.

There was a trend of Dengue spreading in populated urbanized areas during the past few years.

The Minister pointed out during this discussion that when going through past statistical documents the most number of Dengue patients were reported during the months of May to July and at the end of the year between the months of October and January with the Northeast monsoon becoming active.

If attention on controlling the spread of Dengue is not paid during this time as a result of the Covid-19 virus, it was subject to discussion on this occasion that a disastrous situation could occur in the country.

When taking in to consider statistics of the previous year, more than one hundred thousand individuals had been victims of Dengue fever and as a result an immediate plan of action has to be set up for the control of the disease, the Minister of Health advised officials. 

