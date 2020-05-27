සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

226 Navy personnel among those who have tested positive for covid-19 in the country - Army Commander

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 17:55

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva states that 226 Navy personnel have tested positive for COVID- 19, so far, including the 03 new patients reported today.

There have been 662 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Sri Lanka, 481 were hospitalized and 134 were discharged after receovering from their infection.

Meanwhile, the Homagama hospital has been declared as a hospital that will treat Coronavirus patients, from today onwards.

Health Services Director General Dr Anil Jasinghe, stated individuals who were suspected to have contracted the virus, were kept at the hospital.

He further noted, that NO COVID -19 infected patient is currently in the ICU. However, the condition of a 70 year old woman who had contracted the virus from Polpithigama, is fairly serious.

Meanwhile, Medical Health Officer of Colombo Central and 12 Public Health Inspectors who attended to the coronavirus patients discovered from Keselwatta on Bandaranayake Mawatha have decided to withdraw from duty effective today.

They have taken the decision after the authorities rejected to do a test on them whether they have infected Coronavirus.

In addition, the National Eye hospital has decided only to function in emergency services. Health Ministry stated that those who need information with regard to clinics could obtain them on 0112 6939 11.

