Rishad+Bathiudeen+files+an+anticipatory+bail+application+before+the+Supreme+Court

Former minister Rishad Bathiudeen has filed an anticipatory bail application before the Supreme Court today over the incident of transporting voters by CTB buses during Presidential Election.

The CID has been investigating his involvement in transporting displaced persons from Puttalam to Mannar by SLTB buses during the last presidential election. Former minister Rishad Bathiudeen has been accused of misappropriating public money in this case.

The Attorney-general, Acting IGP, CID, DIG, the CID director and three others have been named as respondents in this petition.