Samagi Janabalavegaya accuses the government of printing currency

Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 0:51

The Samagi Janabalavegaya has accused the government of printing 189 billion rupees worth of currency at a time when the parliament is dissolved.

Former parliamentarian Ashok Abeysinghe made this statement while participating at a media briefing held in Colombo today.

Meanwhile, the United National Party alleges that the government's weak policies and irresponsible actions towards the safety of the lives of the members of the Tri-Forces that are deployed to protect the citizens, have placed the lives of the armed forces at risk

Issuing a statement, they stated that the Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi and the government had ignored the demands of the public as well as health professionals.

Accordingly, they state that the authorities should increase the PCR tests to identify the coronavirus infected and take steps to protect the people.

