'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continued today

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus is being successfully implemented in the villages and towns.

Accordingly, the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ covered the districts of Colombo and Kalutara today.

Temples, children's homes and elders’ homes and places of worship were given relief.

The Supreme Court Complex, Gangodawila, Moratuwa and Mount Lavinia courts were disinfected under the public disinfection program implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued. Accordingly, the Rawatawatta Aloka Elders Home and the Moratuwa Subodhi Elders Home were disinfected.

Elder’s Homes that require this work can contact 077 303 5930 to receive this service.