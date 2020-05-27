Five (05) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 627

Five (05) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 627 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-29 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases - 627
Recovered and discharged - 134
Active cases - 486
New Cases for the day - 08
Observation in Hospitals - 250
Total Deaths - 7
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 155
- Kalutara 63
- Puttalam 41
- Gampaha 39
- Jaffna 16
|
Date
|
New cases since 10 April
|
29-Apr
|
08*
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
19-Apr
|
17
|
18-Apr
|
10
|
17-Apr
|
06
|
16-Apr
|
00
|
15-Apr
|
05
|
14-Apr
|
15
|
13-Apr
|
08
|
12-Apr
|
11
|
11-Apr
|
02
|
10-Apr
|
07