Covid-19 is still in a manageable state - (Video)

Deputy Director General of Health Dr. Amal Harsha de Silva states that although covid-19 infection has not been eradicated from the country it is still in a manageable state.
He said this on the Hiru TV “Rata saha Heta” program.
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 22:25
