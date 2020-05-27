සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Illegal land acquisition during curfew (Video)

Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 7:45

Illegal+land+acquisition+during+curfew+%28Video%29+

An organized group is attempting to illegally acquire land belonging to the “Muhudu Maha Viharaya” in the Easter Province, taking advantage of the curfew period imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The CIA revelation is regarding this matter

Through the Hiru CIA we have revealed on several occasions that the lands belonging to “Muhudu Maha Viharaya” located in Pottuvil in the Eastern Province, have been invaded.

While these lands were being invaded, we have previously shown that the beach area adjacent to the “ Muhudu Maha Viharaya” has been reserved for a cemetery under the auspices of the Pottuvil Pradeshiya Sabha.

With the revelation of the land acquisition on Hiru TV through the CIA programme, there has been a great deal of concern in society.

It was also during this time that a video of a youth attempting to assault Ven. Udalamaththe Ratanapriya Thero who was fighting against the acquisition of the land of the “Muhudu Maha Viharaya” was made public on social media.

In the backdrop of all of this, CIA has uncovered that an organized group in the Eastern Province is planning to illegally acquire the lands belonging to the “Muhudu Maha Viharaya” during police curfew imposed to control the spread of coronavirus.

Acting promptly, we reached the area with the Monk of the “Muhudu Maha Viharaya”.

The men who were illegally clearing the land on the coast adjacent to the sea temple fled with their equipment.

Organized persons were illegally acquiring the land had started dividing the land using barbed wire fencing.

The people who were illegally clearing the land and fled initially returned and started disrupting the video footage that was being taken using Mobile phones.  

Who has given permission for these lands to be forcibly acquired to these people, that are also obstructing the media?

When will the authorities responsible intervene regarding this land acquisition of the “Muhudu Maha Viharaya”?

The Hiru CIA will continue to watch in the future.



Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:50

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court has ordered to transfer former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to Magistrate's Court... Read More

An aircraft carrying 160 workers leave for South Korea from Mattala
An aircraft carrying 160 workers leave for South Korea from Mattala
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:53

One hundred and sixty workers who returned to the country from South Korea with the Coronavirus outbreak, left for that country at dawn this morning from... Read More

Two sluice gates of the Kukuleganga Reservoir opened
Two sluice gates of the Kukuleganga Reservoir opened
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:22

Two sluice gates of the Kukuleganga Reservoir were opened this morning. With the heavy rains experienced last night in places including Kalawana, the... Read More



Trending News

Minister Arumugam Thondaman has passed way (Video)
26 May 2020
Minister Arumugam Thondaman has passed way (Video)
Four ambulances carrying coronavirus infected patients meet with an accident at Kendalanda, Homagama (Video)
26 May 2020
Four ambulances carrying coronavirus infected patients meet with an accident at Kendalanda, Homagama (Video)
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)
26 May 2020
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)
Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278
26 May 2020
Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278
Black Leopard roaming around in the Sri Pada Forest Reserve caught in a noose (video)
26 May 2020
Black Leopard roaming around in the Sri Pada Forest Reserve caught in a noose (video)

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.