Island wide curfew from tomorrow (30 April) at 8.00pm until 5.00 am on Monday 04 May

Curfew in 21 districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will be lifted at 5.00 am tomorrow (Thursday, April 30) and re-imposed at 8.00 pm on the same day and will continue until 5.00 am, on Monday 4th May.



The ongoing curfew in the districts of Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha and Puttalam will continue until 5.00am on Monday 4th May.



Therefore, Islandwide curfew will be in place from 8.00pm on Thursday, April 30 until 5.00am on Monday 4th May.