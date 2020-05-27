Island wide curfew from tomorrow (30 April) at 8.00pm until 5.00 am on Monday 04 May

The ongoing curfew in the districts of Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha and Puttalam will continue until 5.00am on Monday 4th May.
Therefore, Islandwide curfew will be in place from 8.00pm on Thursday, April 30 until 5.00am on Monday 4th May.
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 21:38
The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court has ordered to transfer former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to Magistrate's Court... Read More
One hundred and sixty workers who returned to the country from South Korea with the Coronavirus outbreak, left for that country at dawn this morning from... Read More
Two sluice gates of the Kukuleganga Reservoir were opened this morning. With the heavy rains experienced last night in places including Kalawana, the... Read More