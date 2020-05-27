China ready to assist the post covid-19, economic rebuilding in Sri Lanka

Hu Wei, the acting Chinese ambassador to Sri Lanka, says that China is ready to assist the post-Corona economic rebuilding in Sri Lanka.

He made these comments when he met President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this evening.

The acting Ambassador said that Sri Lanka is a special friend of China and the two countries have a long-lasting friendship.

He also recalled that Sri Lanka stood in solidarity with China when China was badly affected with the coronavirus pandemic.

Hu Wei, the acting Chinese ambassador said that his government and the people of China were grateful for this response by Sri Lanka.

He therefore emphasized that China hopes to help Sri Lanka overcome its future challenges.

The acting Chinese ambassador to Sri Lanka said that the support of the Chinese central government, the major corporations and banks would be available and that they would participate in rebuilding Sri Lanka's economy during the post-coronavirus period.

President Gotabhaya Rajapakse pointed out that the coronavirus has had serious consequences for the global economy as well as for the Sri Lankan economy. He also pointed out that the large drop in foreign exchange income is a major problem to the country.

The President also said that the income from the apparel industry and tourism has been lost due to the slump in the world economy and it may take some more time for the economy to recover.

Sri Lanka is planning to adopt a new development model based on a manufacturing economy, and President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has said that he looks forward to the support of allies in achieving this task.